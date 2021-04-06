In what may come as a massive setback for Real Madrid, defender Raphael Varane tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday. The Los Blancos conducted the COVID-19 tests just ahead of the Champions League quarter-final game against Liverpool. Also Read - MCI vs DOR Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction Champions League: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Match at Etihad Stadium 12:30 AM IST April 7 Wednesday

He is also set to miss the La Liga 'El Clasico' against Barcelona on Saturday.

Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, and Federico Valverde are already going to miss the Liverpool clash due to injuries. It would be interesting to see how Zinedine Zidane's men cope with the absence of big stars.

RM vs ATN SQUADS

Real Madrid (RM): Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior.

Liverpool (LIV): Alisson, Adrián, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jakub Ojrzynski, Liam Hughes, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ozan Kabak, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Ben Davies, Joël Matip, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio, Fabinho , Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago , James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota , Divock Origi