India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma sent his wishes as he congratulated Real Madrid for their record 34th LaLiga title on Friday. Thanks to Karim Benzema's brace, Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 to extend their lead and seal the win with a game still to be played.

Rohit – who is India's brand ambassador for the club – took to social media to share his message for the Zidane's side. He felt it was commendable that the team came together at such a difficult time and delivered the goods

"Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any," Rohit wrote on Twitter.

Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid @LaLiga @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/Pbake4efQq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 17, 2020

Following the win, an elated Zidane said ”I am the happiest person in the world”.

“It’s huge. It’s a constant battle. There are 38 games, and only at the end can you achieve something great like today. I’m extremely thankful to the players, first and foremost, because they’re the ones fighting out on the pitch,” Zidane was quoted as saying at the post-match presser by the club’s official website.