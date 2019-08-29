Unsettled Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has returned to Costa Rica’s squad for a home friendly against Uruguay next month.

Navas has not represented Los Ticos since March and was left out of their 2019 Gold Cup squad to allow him to focus on resolving his future at club level, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speculation has mounted that the 32-year-old will leave the Spanish capital in the coming days, with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) among the frontrunners to sign him.

“Keylor is always going to be a very important player and we are happy to be able to have him with us,” Costa Rica head coach Gustavo Matosas told reporters on Wednesday. “He plays for Real Madrid and is a wonderful and phenomenal goalkeeper.”

Of the 23 players named by Matosas, 16 are based abroad. The squad includes uncapped midfielders Randall Leal and Luis Diaz as well as veteran midfielder Bryan Ruiz, who was named despite struggling for opportunities with Brazil’s Santos.

Costa Rica will host Uruguay at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose on September 6. It will be the first meeting between the teams since September 2015, when the Central American team won 1-0 at the same venue.