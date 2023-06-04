Home

Real Madrid Legend Karim Benzema To Leave Santiago Bernabeu After 14 Seasons

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009, at just 21 years of age, and won 25 titles with the club - a record number for any player at Spanish giants.

Karim Benzema scored 353 goals for Real Madrid in 647 appearances. (Image: Twitter)

Madrid: Karim Benzema will be leaving Real Madrid after 14 long seasons, the Spanish club confirmed in a press statement on Sunday. The announcement of the French striker leaving the La Liga giants come in amid reports that Benzema is considering a move to Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid said it reached an agreement with the French striker to ‘put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable’ stint with the club.

“Real Madrid Football Club and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to bring his brilliant and unforgettable time as a player at our club to a close. Real Madrid would like to show our gratitude and affection to a player who is already one of our greatest legends.

“Real Madrid is and always will be his home, and we wish him and all his family all the best in this new stage of his life,” the statement read. The club will bid farewell to one of their legends at the Real Madrid Sport City, which will be attended by club president, Florentino Pérez.

