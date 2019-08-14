Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid has agreed on a loan deal for Real Madrid’s Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin for the coming season.

The 20-year-old, who is 1.92 metre tall and weighs 80 kg, joined Real Madrid at the end of the 2017-18 season and spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Leganes, where he made seven appearances in the league and cup and conceded seven goals, Efe news reported.

He was a standout performer in the recent U-20 World Cup in Poland, which Ukraine won by beating South Korea 3-1 in the final. Lunin won the Golden Gloves award for the best goalkeeper in the tournament.

Valladolid’s Director of Sport, Miguel Angel Gomez, welcomed the signing saying Lunin was “a keeper who was named as the best in the U-20 World Cup and he has several very interesting facets to his game.”

Valladolid kick off the 2019 season with a difficult trip to Real Betis on Saturday.