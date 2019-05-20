Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has signed a contract extension that will make him stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for the next four season, the La Liga side announced on their official website on Monday.

The 29-year-old German World Cup winner had three years still left in his earlier contract but the new deal will make him stay till the end 2023 season. “Real Madrid and Toni Kroos have come to an agreement on a contract extension which will see the player linked to the club until 30 June, 2023,” the club announced in their website.

This is the first official move that the Florentino Perez-led club has made so far this summer as the head coach Zinedine Zidane is in the process of rebuilding the side after a disappointing season. Trophyless this year, Madrid were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 after facing a humiliating defeat at the hand of Ajax in front of the home crowd at the Bernabeu. They finished their season with another defeat against Real Betis in the last league game of La Liga and managed to finish at third, 13 points behind the league winner Barcelona.

However, Zidane was said to have shown doubts over Kross’ future in the side. “Everyone talks about Toni, and other players, in terms of whether I want them or not. Every player is good and important. There will be changes but not right now, at the end of the season”, he was quoted as saying while discussing the team for the next season.