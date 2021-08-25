New Delhi: Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo Araujo has admitted that the club has rejected Real Madrid’s €160 million bid for star forward Kylian Mbappe. On Monday, Real Madrid made their first official bid to get their hands on Mbappe who has often shared his desire to play for the Los Blancos.Also Read - A New Era at Camp Nou: Barcelona Need to Get Over Lionel Messi's Hangover as Rejuvenation Starts

Leonardo has claimed that the Real Madrid official offer is far from what the club wants as it is less than what PSG paid for him in 2017 to sign him from Monaco. Also Read - Thibaut Courtois Extends Contract With Real Madrid

“Real Madrid official offer is very far from what we want for Kylian. Yes, it’s around €160m. It’s less than what we paid for him in 2017,” Leonardo told RMC Sport Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Flaunts His Skills During First Training Session at PSG

Since Messi’s arrival in the PSG, there are speculations going around that Mbappe is looking to leave and join his dream club – Real Madrid.

Leonardo has claimed that PSG have rejected the offer and claimed that the club will not let anyone destroy the dream which they have created with players for the upcoming season.

“Yes, we said no verbally. But we will not hold anyone back. If someone wants to leave and our conditions are met, we will see. But we have created a dream with our players this summer and we will not let anyone destroy it. We consider the offer to be very far from what Kylian represents today. We also owe part of this money to Monaco and we consider that the offer is not enough,” he added.

The PSG sporting director further made some bold claims and said if a player wants to leave that will be on the clubs’ terms.

“We have never opened the door to a departure. Never. People say that I want to sell and Nasser does not, but Nasser and I think the same thing. We are on the same wavelength. We defend the club. Our aim, is to extend his contract and keep him. But if a player wants to leave, that is on our terms, that goes not only for Kylian, but for all the players,” Leonardo said.