Real Madrid went onto seal their 34th LaLiga title on Friday night with a 2-1 win over Villarreal. After the win, Sergio Ramos was all praise for coach Zinedine Zidane. An elated Ramos said whatever the Frenchman touched "turns to gold". Ramos further added that the trust he invests in his players does the trick.

"Everything Zidane touches turns into gold," Sergio Ramos told La Liga.

Ramos also said that all the players believe in Zidane's abilities as a coach. Ramos said that he hoped that Zidane's keeps continuing with the club.

“We believe in him and in his work. He’s the one who has to make the difference, he’s a person who trusts players, and few do. We hope he stays here for a very long time, he is unique,” he added.

“The title is a reward for work, consistency and balance. What we have done has great value, despite what they may say,” Ramos said.

“Work, when you do it right, is rewarded. There is a lot of merit in winning these 10 games in a row,” he added.

This also happens to be Zidane’s second LaLiga title with the club. He had already won three Champion League titles with Real before deciding to quit.

Earlier, it was Karim Benzema’s brace that sealed the deal for the Spanish giants.