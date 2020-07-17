Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 to seal their 34th LaLiga title on Friday night – and as expected celebrations were in full swing at Cibeles. Karim Benzema starred for Madrid as he scored a brace to extend their lead in the points table and clinch the crown with a game still to be played. Also Read - Real Madrid Seal 34th LaLiga Crown, Sergio Ramos Praises Zinedine Zidane | WATCH
The Sergio Ramos-led side was given a rousing welcome as they paraded the streets of Cibeles on a bus. Despite the pandemic – where citizens are advised to maintain social distancing – the fans flouted the rules and celebrated the win like there was no tomorrow.
Here are some visuals and videos of the celebrations.
Earlier, Benzema broke the deadlock in the 29th-minute and then with a successful penalty in the 77th-minute sealed the game, tough Villarreal hit back with a late goal in the 83th-minute but it proved to be too little too late.
Since the 2016-17 season, this is Madrid’s first title and their second under manager Zinedine Zidane. With the win, Zidane’s Madrid has also managed to stop Barcelona from winning a hattrick of titles.
“We won more points than the rest and we did it,” Zidane said Moviestar+. “Today is one of the best days I have experienced professionally. Because it’s a league title, and after the confinement. Impressive.”