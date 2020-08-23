A day ahead of the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, ex-Brazilian international Ronaldo feels Real Madrid should sign Kylian Mbappe and not Neymar in the upcoming summer transfer window. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: PSG, Juventus, Inter Milan Keen on Signing Barcelona Star

Ronaldo feels Mbappe is 22, whereas Neymar is 28, hence Real Madrid should think of the future if are going to invest big. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi 'Not From This Planet': PSG's Neymar Praises Juventus, Barcelona Star Amid Transfer Speculations

“Right now, it is not that one is better than another, but if Real Madrid had to make a big investment, they should do so thinking about the future,” Ronaldo said during a webinar hosted by Santander. Neymar is 28 years old and Mbappe is 22. As an investment, it would be more logical to bring the younger [of the two].” Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer Updates: Ronald Koeman Responds to Barcelona Star's Concerns After Chat With Man City's Pep Guardiola

Ronaldo also said that Neymar – who won the Champions League in 2015 with Barcelona – needs to win the coveted title with PSG.

“He needs to win the Champions League to complete his season,” Ronaldo said of Neymar.

Adding further, Ronaldo said that while Neymar is in good touch and has been creating opportunities for PSG, he is not having the calmness to finish off moves. He was also confident that with luck and calmness, he could score in the summit clash.

“He has played very well in the last few games, especially in this final phase in Portugal. He has created many scoring chances, but he has lacked calmness to finish off moves. With luck and calmness, he can find himself scoring in the final,” he added further.

He also believes amid all the rumours and speculations that Lionel Messi may consider a move from Camp Nou, it will not happen with the financial crisis in Europe.

“It is very unlikely that Messi will leave Barcelona, especially with the financial crisis in Europe,” he said.