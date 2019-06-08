Real Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Eden Hazard to the Spanish club, on Friday. The agreement was signed for a reported transfer fee of €100 million ($113 million).

In their official website, Chelsea wrote on Friday night, “Hazard leaves Chelsea as one of the great players in our history. He helped the team win the Premier League on two occasions, the Europa League twice and the FA Cup and League Cup once. He has been voted Chelsea Player of the Year on a record four occasions.”

The Premier League club said the move is subject to the 28-year-old Belgian international completing a medical and signing his contract with the Florentine Pérez-owned side. Hazard will be staying in Madrid for the next five seasons until June 30, 2024, wrote Chelsea in their website.

“Although it is with sadness we say goodbye to Eden and we made it absolutely clear to him the club wished him to stay, we respect the decision he has made to take on a new challenge in a different country and follow his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid,” Chelsea Football Club’s director Marina Granovskaia was quoted as saying by the website.

Real Madrid have announced that Hazard will be officially presented on June 13 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, after undergoing a medical with the club. With this deal the former Lille player becomes the third major signing in Zinedine Zidan’s second spell with the Spanish club. Porto defender Éder Militão for €50 million ($56 million) and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic are the other footballers to arrive in Bernabeu before Hazard.

The 28-year-old leaves Chelsea after helping them win their second UEFA Europa League title a week back. He scored twice and set up another in their 4-1 victory against London rival Arsenal in Baju, Azerbaijan. In his seven-year Chelsea career from 2012 to 2019, with 352 appearance Hazard has scored 110 goals.

With ‘The Pensioners’, Hazard has won two Premier League, two Europa League, one FA Cup and one English League Cup. The Belgian playmaker was named Chelsea’s ‘Player of the Year’ four times. During his stay at the club, he was selected in the UEFA Team Of The Year (2017, 2018) and in FIFA FIFPro World XI (2018). In the 2013-14 season, he won the ‘English PFA Young Player of the Year’, before winning the ‘English PFA Player of the Year’ in the very next season.