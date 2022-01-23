New Delhi: Real Madrid and French striker, Karim Benzema has hit back at Lionel Messi’s critics and has asserted that those who criticise the Argentine superstar, knows nothing about football.Also Read - Robert Lewandowski Beats Lionel Messi, Mohammed Salah to be Crowned FIFA The Best Men's Player 2021

While talking to French channel TF1, the Los Blancos star who had played many El Clasicos against the former Barcelona man said that it's just a period of adaptation that he's not bagging goals. He wants his critics to see his all round abilities on the pitch.

"How won't he succeed?" It is just a period of adaptation because he is not scoring a lot of goals. But watch what he does on the pitch," Benzema said.

“In any case you cannot criticise a player like that. He who criticises Messi, knows nothing about football.”

Benzema will once again face Lionel Messi, this time in the Champions League but the latter being in a different team of a different league. The former Lyon man told that the game against Pars Saint-Germain won’t be easy and has admitted he wanted an another opponent.

“The game against PSG will not be easy at all. I would have preferred another opponent to be honest”, Benzema told.

Real Madrid were initially pitted against Sporting Lisbon in the Round of 16 but then due to a technical glitch by the UEFA committee, the draw was again re-done and the record UEFA Champions League winners got PSG as their opponent.

Lionel Messi on the flipside is not having the best of seasons and has managed to score only one league goal in the ongoing season and has scored 6 goals in 16 matches in all competitions he featured so far.