New Delhi: Real Madrid and French striker, Karim Benzema has hit back at Lionel Messi's critics and has asserted that those who criticise the Argentine superstar, knows nothing about football.

While talking to French channel TF1, the Los Blancos star who had played many El Clasicos against the former Barcelona man said that it's just a period of adaptation that he's not bagging goals. He wants his critics to see his all round abilities on the pitch.

"How won't he succeed?" It is just a period of adaptation because he is not scoring a lot of goals. But watch what he does on the pitch," Benzema said.