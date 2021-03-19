The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday announced their draws for Champions League 2020/21 quarterfinals. Defending champions Bayern Munich will face French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the re-match of last season’s final. The epic clash highlights the draw event on Thursday as both teams have big superstars in European football including Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Also Read - Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Champions League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch CHE vs ATL Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten in India

The record 13 time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid will face Liverpool which will also be the rematch of the 2019 final. Both teams are struggling in the respective league at this stage are almost out of the title race. The Los Blancos are struggling in the attacking department since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo while Liverpool are struggling in the defensive department.

UEFA Champions League quarter-finals draw in full

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool