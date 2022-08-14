Real Madrid vs Almeria Live Streaming: Real Madrid will travel to Valencia, Spain for their opening clash of the LaLiga 2022-23 campaign as they take on Almeria on Monday (August 15), as per IST. Los Blancos are in red-hot form after winning the UCL and following up with more silverware by winning the UEFA Super Cup as well. Karim Benzema and the other players looked fit in the pre-season matches of Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti will look to begin his title defense with a thumping victory over Almeria.

Here are the details on when and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Almeria La Liga match online and on TV in India.

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria will be played on Sunday (August 15) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria will be played at Estadio Mediterraneo, Spain.

Where can you watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria will be telecast live on Sports18 TV Channel (English).

How can you live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Almeria will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.