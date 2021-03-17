Real Madrid swept aside Atalanta 3-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night to enter the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time after 2018. The 13-time European champions progressed ahead thanks to goals from Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Marco Asensio with a 4-1 aggregate across the two legs. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Atalanta Live Streaming Champions League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch RM vs ATN Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten in India

Benzema, continuing his red-hot form for Los Blancos, scored his sixth goal in five matches to put Real into the lead in the 34th minute. The hosts maintained their slim lead when the half-time whistle was blown before Ramos converted a spot-kick in the 60th minute to double their advantage.

With the contest slipping out of their hands, Atalanta found some hope when Luis Muriel scored from a freekick in the 83rd minute but Asensio, who came on as a substitute, put their dreams to bed quickly restoring the cushion a minute later.

Midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos were the star of the night allowing Real to dominate the proceedings.

“Atalanta press a lot, all over the pitch, they don’t stop,” Modric told Movistar after the match. “Benzema’s goal came at the right time. It gave us the confidence to keep going. I’m 35 but I feel like I’m only 27. I feel great. You shouldn’t look at the age, it’s all about how we perform on the pitch, regardless of age. I’m still hungry for more, to continue playing at the highest level and I feel great.”

Real manager Zinedine Zidane was all praise for his midfield generals. “The double pivot of Modric and Kroos was phenomenal tonight. Modric is 35 right? But on the pitch he doesn’t show that. He’s an exceptional player,” Zidane said.

Real were knocked out of the last-16 by Manchester City last season and by Ajax Amsterdam in 2019.