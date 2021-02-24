Real Madrid vs Atalanta Live Streaming Champions League in India

In another mouth-watering UEFA Champions League encounter, Real Madrid will travel to the Gewiss Stadium for a first leg match on February 24 to take on an attacking Atalanta side. Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has warned his players that Atalanta could stun them like Ajax did. Madrid take now take on the Serie A side, aiming to progress from the last 16 of the Champions League. In their last season, Manchester City handed Zidane’s men their first knockout tie loss which was also his first defeat as Madrid boss in the Champions League. While Ajax romped to a 4-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 when Santiago Solari was at the helm. However, Los Blancos are in good form coming into this game and they will look to make it five wins in all competitions. Despite their recent run of form, they are still behind Atlético Madrid in LaLiga by three points, having played a game more. On the other hand, Atalanta finished behind Liverpool in second place in their UCL Group D standings and managed to progress to the knockout stages without winning a game at home – a couple of draws and one loss. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men will be looking to correct this poor run at home when they take on a depleted Real Madrid side. Atalanta are currently in fifth place on the Serie A table and are just a point off the Champions League places. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Atalanta live football match online in India. Also Read - Barcelona vs Elche Live Streaming La Liga in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch BAR vs ELC Live Stream Football Match Online on LaLiga Facebook, JIO TV; TV Telecast

When is the Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match?

What are the timings of the Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match?

Where is the Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD for Hindi in India.

Where can you live stream the Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match will live stream on SonyLIV app and JIO TV in India.

RM vs ATN Match Prediction

Real Madrid will edge past Atalanta 2-1 in the first leg of the UCL Round of 16 tie.

ATN vs RM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- T. Courtois

Defenders- R. Toloi, F. Mendyy, B. Djimsti, R. Varane

Midfielders- L. Vazquez, R. Gosens (VC), M. Asensio, R. Freuler

Strikers- L. Muriel (C), V. Junior