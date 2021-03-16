Real Madrid vs Atalanta Live Streaming Champions League in India

In the Round of 16 second-leg tie encounter of UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid will play host to Atalanta in a mouth-watering clash at the Alfredo di Stefano on Tuesday late night (Wednesday in India). The Champions League Real Madrid vs Atalanta match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST – March 17 in India. In the first leg encounter between the two teams, Real Madrid get the better of ten-man Atalanta 1-0, courtesy of a late second-half goal from French left-back Ferland Mendy. Real Madrid come into this contest on the back of a 2-1 win over Fran Escriba's Elche yesterday in La Liga. A second-half brace from French striker Karim Benzema secured the win for Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid. Centre-back Dani Calvo scored the consolation goal for Elche. Atalanta, on the other hand, beat Vincenzo Italiano's Spezia 3-1 yesterday in Serie A. A second-half brace from Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic and a goal from Colombian striker Luis Muriel sealed the deal for Atalanta. Young forward Roberto Piccoli, on loan from Atalanta, scored the consolation goal for Spezia. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Atalanta live football Champions League match online in India.

When is the Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, March 17 in India.

What are the timings of the Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League match will live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and JIO TV in India.

RM vs ATN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Joakim Maehle, Raphael Varane, Cristian Romero, Ferland Mendy

Midfielders: Lucas Vazquez, Mario Pasalic, Luka Modric, Robin Gosens

Strikers: Duvan Zapata, Karim Benzema

RM vs ATN SQUADS

Real Madrid (RM): Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior.

Atalanta (ATN): Boris Radunovic, Marco Carnesecchi, Ludovico Gelmi, Marco Sportiello, Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Tolói, José Palomino, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Mattia Caldara, Cristiano Piccini, Johan Mojica, Francesco Rossi, Hans Hateboer, Matteo Ruggeri, Giorgio Scalvini, Aleksei Miranchuk, Bosko Sutalo, Alejandro Gómez, Marten de Roon, Cristian Romero, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Berat Djimsiti, Fabio Depaoli, Matteo Pessina, Simone Panada, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Sam Lammers, Luis Muriel, Amad Diallo, Duván Zapata.