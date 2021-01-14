In the mega encounter, Real Madrid will host Atheltic Bilbao in Spanish Super Cup contest. The Los Blancos have played inconsistent football this season and failed to capitalize on several occasions with poor tactical play. But in last month Zinedine Zidane’s tactics are finally favouring Real Madrid. The draw in their last La Liga match against Osasuna has put their morale down. The positive aspect for Madrid is the return of their star defender Sergio Ramos who has a rock-solid since his recovery from the injury. On the other hand, Athletic have been underwhelming this season and are at the 12th spot on the points table with just six wins out of their 18 games. Ahead of the crucial clash Madrid coach Zidane talked about the Super Spanish Cup. “When we do a little worse there are always criticisms, and it won’t change,” Zidane said. “In a season there are ups and downs but we always try to do better, that is what we are going to try tomorrow. “We hope that the season will get better little by little.” Here are the details of when and where to watch Real Madrid vs Atheltic Bilbao live football match online in India. Also Read - Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid on Penalties to Win Spanish Super Cup

When is the Real Madrid vs Atheltic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup match?

The Real Madrid vs Atheltic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup match will take place on Friday, January 15. Also Read - Spanish Super Cup: Correa Late Goal Helps Atletico Madrid Stun Barcelona To Reach Final

What are the timings of Real Madrid vs Atheltic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup match?

The Real Madrid vs Atheltic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup match will start at 01.30 AM IST. Also Read - Stunner From Kroos as Real Madrid Thump Valencia to Reach Spanish Super Cup Final

Where is the Real Madrid vs Atheltic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Atheltic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup match will be played at the La Rosaleda Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Atheltic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup match?

The Real Madrid vs Atheltic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Real Madrid vs Atheltic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup match?

The Real Madrid vs Atheltic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup match will not live stream in India.