Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

Madrid: One of the biggest games of the 2021/22 La Liga season will come our way this Sunday night as leaders Real Madrid take on neighbours and reigning champions Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are sitting comfortably at the top of the table, having collected 39 times from their 16 games so far. The Merengues have a five-point lead over Sevilla in second place following their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad last weekend. That result was followed by another 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, which meant Los Blancos are on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Carlo Ancelotti & co. will be aiming to extend that run. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are sitting fourth in the La Liga standings, with their title defence not off to the greatest start. The Rojiblancos are ten points off of their neighbours after losing 2-1 to RCD Mallorca in their last league outing. Diego Simeone's men bounced back strongly to beat FC Porto 3-1 in midweek to book a place in the Champions League knockout stages and will be hoping to carry that momentum forward. The corresponding fixture last season ended 2-0 in favour of Real Madrid courtesy of a Casemiro strike and an own goal by Jan Oblak.

