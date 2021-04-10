Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga in India

El Classico is finally here! Real Madrid would lock horns with Barcelona in the much-awaited LaLiga clash on Sunday. Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto return from injuries to be in uniform for one of the biggest games of the season. Ansu Fati (knee), Philippe Coutinho (knee), and Neto (ankle) are out due to injury. Also Read - El Clasico: Real Madrid Have Suffered Against Lionel Messi, Admits Sergio Ramos

With Barcelona a point shy of table-toppers Atletico Madrid, the Messi-led side would like to beat Real Madrid – who are third with 63 points.

When is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will take place on Wednesday, April 11 in India.

What are the timings of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will be not be telecasted in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will live streaming will be available on LaLiga Facebook App in India.

RM vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders : Ferlan Mendy, Jordi Alba, E. Militão

Midfielders: Luka ModriÄ‡, Toni Kroos, Frankie F. De Jong, Sergio Busquets

Forwards, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

RM vs BAR SQUADS

Real Madrid (RM): Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior.

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Tenas, Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araujo, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Óscar Mingueza, Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Ilaix Moriba, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão