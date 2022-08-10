UEFA Super Cup 2022: Real Madrid will look to start the 2022-23 campaign with a win when it faces Europa League champion Eintracht Frankfurt at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland on Wednesday.Also Read - UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid Aim to Lift First Silverware of the Season Against Eintracht Frankfurt

The 14-time European Champion has allowed Gareth Bale and Isco Alcaron to leave Santiago Bernabeu after their contracts expire. Real Madrid will face Eintracht Frankfurt in an official match for the first time since 1960, when Los Blancos annihilated the Germans in the European Cup Final 7-3 in what was one of the most famous matches in football history. That night, Alfredo di Stefano scored a hat-trick, while Ferenc Puskas scored four goals.

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played on August 11.

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will be held at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will start at 12:30 AM IST.

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

The UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt can be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.