Madrid: The ‘Clasico’ between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night is the big game of Matchday 9 in La Liga, but there are other things to keep an eye out for as well this weekend in Spain. It has not been a good week for Barcelona after the wildly entertaining but ultimately disastrous 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan left them needing a miracle to avoid an early exit from the Champions League for the second year running. Real Madrid look well-placed to rub salt into the wounds, given that Carlo Ancelotti’s men are already assured of their place in the last 16 of the competition, and apart from questions over Thibaut Courtois, they will have everyone available, reports Xinhua.Also Read - LIVE Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico, LaLiga 2022: Ultimate Rivalry Beckons

Barcelona had looked to be more or less in control on Wednesday, but once Inter scored their first goal, Barca fell apart in a way that must have players such as Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Fede Valverde rubbing their hands in anticipation. Also Read - Highlights Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, Pre-Season Friendly: Raphinha Scores As FC Barcelona Edge Out Real Madrid 1-0

What is the timing of the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico, LaLiga 2022?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico, LaLiga 2022 will be played on Sunday (October 16) from 7:45 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming in India: When and Where to Watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Friendly Football Match Online On SonyLIV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

Where is the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico, LaLiga 2022 going to be played?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico, LaLiga 2022 will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Where can I watch the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico, LaLiga 2022 on TV ?

Where can I live stream the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico, LaLiga 2022 in India?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico, LaLiga 2022 will be live streamed on Voot.