Nevada: Another club friendly match in the contention as popular European football clubs Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will go up against each other on Sunday in Nevada. The European giants will be looking to repeat the success they had last season and a win against Barcelona will be a perfect start to a new campaign in the upcoming tournaments.

Barcelona has already played two friendlies this summer against Olot and Inter Miami. Barcelona registered incredible wins against Inter Miami and will be looking to maintain their winning ways.

Where will the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona be played?

The match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What time will the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona begin?

The match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will begin at 8:30 am IST, on July 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona?

The match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona?

The match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.