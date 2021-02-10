Real Madrid scored twice in the second half for a 2-0 win over Getafe in a La Liga match on Tuesday despite missing as many as nine first-choice players through injuries or suspension. Karim Benzema and Ferlan Mendy struck once each with Real closing the gap with league leaders Atletico Madrid to five points who have played two less games so far. Also Read - Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Luis Suarez Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Record as he Strikes Twice in 2-2 Draw

Benzema provided the opener through a header as the clock struck the hour mark and six minutes later, Mendy doubled the lead thanks to a cross from Marcelo. The win must have left manager Zinedine Zidane mighty pleased considering the position his team were in owing to the absence of several players as they climbed up to the second spot. Also Read - Real Betis vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi to The Rescue as Ronald Koeman's Men Extend Winning Run in La Liga

Real’s French striker Benzema said the performance has come as a confidence booster and claimed the Lose Blancos are back to their best. “This win gives us a lot of confidence, I think we are on our way back to our best,” he was quoted as saying by ESPN. “Getafe always make things difficult for you but we put in a big performance. We’re just focusing on ourselves, we’re not looking at the league table but we’re going to try to win every game because there’s still a long way to go in the season.” Also Read - Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch RB vs BAR Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

Zidane was admittedly happy too. “We didn’t prepare very much, but a little before the game we spoke about it and how to organise ourselves. The players interpreted it very well,” Zidane said. “Considering we we’re playing a shape we weren’t used to, we put in a good performance and did a good job.”

When asked about his team’s title hopes as they aim to further bridge the gap with Atletico, Zidane replied, “Nothing will change. We’ll do our thing. There are 51 points left. We’ll keep going, I said the same thing a week ago, we have to fight, keep doing our job, without focusing on the rest. It’s a good victory, two in a row, we needed it, with a lot of absentees too. We have to carry on now.”