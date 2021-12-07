New Delhi: The UCL returns this week and will see Real Madrid host Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday for the final round of the group stages. Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 1-0 in their first Champions League game before a shock 2-1 home loss to new boys Sheriff Tiraspol. The Spanish giants, however, bounced back from the defeat superbly, going on to win their next three games. Real Madrid sit top of the group with 12 points after five games. They can secure top spot in the group with a draw on Tuesday. Inter Milan went without a win or a goal in their opening two games of the Champions League, losing 1-0 to Real Madrid and playing out a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. However, they went on a three-game winning run soon after to secure qualification for the knockout stages. Inter Milan sit one place and two points behind their midweek hosts in the group table. Although they have qualified for the next round, the Italian outfit need a win to finish the group as leaders. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV.Also Read - Tottenham Players, Two Members of Coaching Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

What are the timings of the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match?

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 8. Also Read - Champions League Places in Peril for Spanish Sides in Final Group Games

Where will the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu. Also Read - Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming Hero ISL in India: When and Where to Watch JFC vs ATKMB Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

Which TV channel will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match?

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match?

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.