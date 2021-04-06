Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming Champions League in India

Madrid would host Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match on Wednesday. With both sides boasting of big names, it is expected to be nothing short of a spectacle. Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, and Federico Valverde are set to miss the game and that would be a massive setback for the hosts. Also Read - RM vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction UEFA Champions League 2021 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Real Madrid vs Liverpool Match at 12:30 AM IST April 7 Wednesday

Liverpool finds themselves in a similar problem as they would miss the services of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip. Also Read - Football Transfer Rumours: Not Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland is Manchester City's Priority Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live football Champions League match online in India. Also Read - Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Will Real Madrid Star Miss Crucial Fixtures Against Barcelona, Liverpool?

When is the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, April 7 in India.

What are the timings of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match will live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and JIO TV in India.

RM vs ATN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Nacho, Raphael Varane, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara

Strikers: Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah

RM vs ATN SQUADS

Real Madrid (RM): Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior.

Liverpool (LIV): Alisson, Adrián, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jakub Ojrzynski, Liam Hughes, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ozan Kabak, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Ben Davies, Joël Matip, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio, Fabinho , Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago , James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota , Divock Origi