Real Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League, Round of 16: When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Liverpool online and on TV.

Madrid: Real Madrid got used to pulling off dramatic comebacks in the Champions League last season. Now it needs to avoid one to keep its title defense going. It will be Liverpool needing to do something magical at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday to reverse a 5-2 loss from the first leg in the round of 16. It definitely won’t be easy — no away team has ever erased a three-goal loss from the first leg in the Champions League. Only five times the team that lost at home rallied in the second leg, with Manchester United the only one to overcome a two-goal deficit in a round-of-16 matchup against Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. Madrid also rallied against Liverpool in the first leg this season after going down 2-0 in the first half in England, eventually building its comfortable three-goal advantage with two goals each by Vinícius Júnior and Karim Benzema. Éder Militão also scored for Madrid at Anfield.

When is the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match ?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, March 16th IST.

What is the timing of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match ?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions match ?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Network.

Where can you live stream the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match ?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.

