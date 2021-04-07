Madrid: Vinicus Junior scored twice as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool FC 3-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals clash on Tuesday. Vinicius and co combined to punish the sloppy defending of their opponents to take control of the game in the first half itself before Liverpool sprung back to life with a raging Jurgen Klopp highlighting the woeful performance of his team who now are left with some task to overturn the deficit, although an away goal must have come as some consolation. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming Champions League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch RM vs LIV Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten in India

A sublime long ball from Real midfielder Toni Kroos was chested and fired into the back of the net by Vinicus in the 27th minute giving the hosts 1-0 lead. Seven minutes later, Kroos was at it again and this time he had some help from Liverpool's Trent-Alexander Arnold who headed the ball into the path of Marco Asensio who in turn chipped it over goalkeeper Alisson Becker before guiding it into an empty net.

Mohamed Salah though cut down the lead to one goal six minutes into the second half before Vinicius restored the two-goal cushion for Real in the 65th minute. This time the supplier was Luka Modric.

Vinicius was all praise for Kroon, calling him a legend. “Toni Kroos is incredible, he is a legend,” Vinicius told RMC Sport after the match. “Nobody can play like him. He has a lot of class.”

The strikes also marked the Brazilian’s first ever goals in the knockouts of Champions League. “People from outside speak. I always keep working. I had never scored a double with this shirt, I think it’s my best moment. I pointed to the crest because I work too much. I always dreamed of playing at Real Madrid. I always keep working. My team-mates encourage me to do so. They give me confidence,” he said.