Home

Sports

Real Madrid vs Napoli, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League, Football Match Online and on TV

Real Madrid vs Napoli, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League, Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Real Madrid vs Napoli, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming match online and on TV.

Real Madrid vs Napoli. (Image: Twitter)

Madrid: Record 14-time UCL Champions, Real Madrid go head to head against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday (IST) at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Trending Now

The Merengues are safely through to the round of 16 so there is an opportunity to shuffle their pack again for the final two games. Carlo Ancelotti did similar for their Matchday 3 triumph against Braga and he was quick to praise the likes of Brahim Díaz for taking their chance to impress.

You may like to read

“Brahim had a good night and possibly deserved to stay on the pitch longer,” he said. “He scored one, had another ruled out, did terrific defensive work. That’s our strength: everyone in the squad contributes something.”

Napoli have changed coach since their 1-1 draw against Union Berlin on Matchday 4, Rudi Garcia being replaced by Walter Mazzarri. The 62-year-old won the Italian Cup during a previous spell in charge of the Partenopei from 2009-13.

What is the timing of the UCL 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Napoli ?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Napoli will be played on Wednesday (October 29) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the UCL 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Napoli going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Napoli will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona.

Where can I watch the UCL 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Napoli on TV ?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Napoli will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network India.

Where can I live stream the UCL 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Napoli in India?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Napoli will be live streamed on SonyLiv app.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.