Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Streaming: Real Madrid will play a blockbuster La Liga encounter against Osasuna on October 13. Madrid will miss the services of their star midfielder Luka Modric who is healing from a hip injury. The Croatian will miss this game as well as the impending Champions League showdown with Shakhtar Donetsk.

It remains to be seen how Real Madrid will cope without the veteran midfielder.

Moreover, Lucas Vazquez is still recovering from a thigh injury and will sit out on Sunday. The good news for the hosts is that Karim Benzema will be available for the crucial clash.

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live online and on TV in India:

When will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be played on October 3, Monday.

Where will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna be played?

The La Liga blockbuster match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on October 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Ceballos, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Osasuna: Herrera; U. Garcia, D. Garcia, Cruz; Vidal, Brasanac, Torro, Sanchez; R. Garcia, Budimir, Gomez