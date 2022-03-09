Madrid: UEFA Champions League winners 13 times Real Madrid will face French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Round Of 16 in the ongoing UEFA Champions League season on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Real Madrid are confident they have a tail and will fight Paris Saint-Germain. They will miss midfielder Casemiro and left-back Ferland Mendy in this crucial match.

However, to Real’s advantage, the current PSG form sent to their final meeting PSG could not do very well and perform below average. Sergio Ramos is still injured and will not be seen facing his former employers in the game. Lionel Messi will be looking to improve his record at the Bernabeu, a place considered his “yard”.Also Read - Manchester United's Fred Reckons Cristiano Ronaldo is Better Than Lionel Messi

When is the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain English Premier League match ?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, March 10 in India. Also Read - Highlights PSG vs Real Madrid UCL 2021-22 RO16 Match: Kylian Mbappe Scores Last Minute-Winner; PSG Beat RMA 1-0

What is the timing of the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match ?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST. Also Read - Athletic Club Bilbao Knock Real Madrid Out of Copa Del Rey

Where is the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions match ?

