Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

In another mouth-watering clash of La Liga – Real Madrid will lock horns against old-time rivals Sevilla on Sunday night at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Stadium. This will arguably be Real Madrid's toughest test of their La Liga campaign this weekend as they take on Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla outfit. Both teams are still in the La Liga title race and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. Sevilla, on the other hand, have been impressive in La Liga this season and still have an outside chance of winning the league title. With Atletico Madrid and Barcelona sharing the spoils on Saturday, Real Madrid have a great chance to seize the initiative and go for the jugular. The stalemate has played right into Zinedine Zidane's hands and Los Blancos cannot afford to squander what has now become a golden opportunity to take the lead in the La Liga title race. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla live football match online in India.

When is the Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga Santander match?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga Santander match will take place on Monday, May 10 in India.

What are the timings of the Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga Santander match?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga Santander match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga Santander match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga Santander match?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga Santander match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can you live stream the Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga Santander match?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on La Liga Facebook page.

RM vs SEV Dream11 Team

Thibaut Courtois; Jesus Navas, Eder Militao, Jules Kounde, Marcos Acuna; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio; Youssuf En-Nesyri (VC), Karim Benzema (C).

RM vs SEV Predicted Playing XIs

Real Madrid (RM): Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho, Eder Militao, Marcelo; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio.

Sevilla (SEV): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Alejandro Gomes, Suso, Lucas Ocampos; Youssuf En-Nesyri.