New Delhi: Real Madrid host Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk in a UEFA Champions League 2021-22 game set to take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The Spanish giants are second in Group D with six points from three matches played. They have two wins and a loss and will be looking to go top of the group with a victory against Shakhtar. Real Madrid are coming off a 2-1 win against Elche in a game in which young winger Vinicius Jr. scored a goal in each half to power his side to three points. Shakhtar, meanwhile, secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Desna in their most recent competitive fixture. They are bottom of their UEFA Champions League group, with one point from three matches played so far. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League Match?

The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League Match will start at 11:15 PM IST on Wednesday, November 3.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League Match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League Match?

The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League Match?

The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.