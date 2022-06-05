Paris, June 4: France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has dropped his appeal against his one-year suspended prison sentence and €75,000 fine for complicity in a bid to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape, the French media reported on Saturday.Also Read - Why Real Madrid Is A successful Club? Carlo Ancelotti Reveals The Secret After UCL Victory

During last year’s trial, the Versailles court convicted Benzema of involvement in an attempt to blackmail Valbuena in 2015 which shocked French football and saw him exiled from the national team for five-and-a-half years. Also Read - UCL Final: Real Madrid Beat Liverpool 1-0 to Clinch 14th UEFA Champions League Title

The Versailles court of appeal will notify the parties of the withdrawal order on Tuesday. Vigier previously told French sports daily L’Equipe Benzema did so because he was “exhausted” by the process. “This withdrawal endorses a ruling of condemnation and apparently of guilt. It is a judicial truth. But it is not reality,” he said. Scrapping the appeal makes definitive the November ruling against him. Also Read - UCL: Real Madrid Beat Manchester City 6-5 on Aggregate to Set Up Final Clash With Liverpool

Benzema was one of five people tried over the ultimately unsuccessful attempt to blackmail Valbuena with a sexually explicit video stolen from his phone. He was not accused of being behind the extortion attempt but rather of conspiring with the suspected blackmailers by putting pressure on Valbuena to pay them off.

The 34-year-old footballer had been set to appeal on June 30-July 1 at the court in Versailles, outside Paris. His former lawyer, Antoine Vey, had said Benzema would explain himself in person at the appeal trial. In its November judgment, the Versailles criminal court ruled that Benzema had “implicated himself personally, through subterfuge and lies, to convince his teammate to submit to the blackmail”. It added he had shown “no kindness towards Valbuena”, as he had claimed, but “just the opposite” and had even appeared to take pleasure in his fellow player’s plight.

Benzema, who has always maintained his innocence, has on several occasions expressed his desire to turn the page on the affair as soon as possible.

News of the star striker’s announcement that he was dropping his appeal came just hours after he scored a brilliant opening goal in France’s UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark in Paris. The Danes, however, recovered to win 2-1 after substitute Andreas Cornelius scored twice. Benzema is a favourite for the Ballon d’Or after helping Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris last weekend.

