Madrid: Spanish club Real Sociedad on Saturday confirmed the signing of 33-year-old former Spain defender Nacho Monreal from English Premier League club Arsenal.

Monreal has agreed a two-year contract with the San Sebastian based outfit, making a return to La Liga after six years in England, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Real Sociedad and Arsenal FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nacho Monreal to the ‘Blue and Whites’. Real Sociedad have reached an agreement with the player until June 30, 2021 and the official presentation will be on Monday,” said a statement on the Real Sociedad website.

Born in Pamplona, Monreal began his career with his home-town club Osasuna before spending two seasons at Malaga and then joining Arsenal in 2013. He has also represented the Spanish national team on 22 occasions.

Monreal’s arrival at Real Sociedad comes a day after they were beaten 0-2 in Friday’s Basque derby away to local rivals Athletic Club Bilbao.