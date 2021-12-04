Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

San Sebastian: Real Madrid will be aiming to consolidate their place at the summit of the 2021/22 La Liga table when they face off against Real Sociedad away from home at Reale Arena on Saturday night. Real Madrid are sitting comfortably at the top of the table, having opened up a seven-point gap over second-placed Atletico Madrid, who do have a game in hand. Carlo Ancelotti's men are on a ten-game unbeaten run in all competitions, having not lost since early October. They have won each of their last seven outings, most recently beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in the midweek. The manager will be hoping that his team can carry the momentum forward and tighten their grip on the top spot in the standings. However, things will be anything but easy for the Spanish capital club as they gear up to face fellow title challengers, Real Sociedad. La Real had been the pacesetters for much of the season before enduring a minor dip in form. Indeed, Imanol Alguacil's side have won just one of their last four league games (D2 L1), with their most recent La Liga encounter ending in a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol, that ended a 13-game unbeaten run in the competition, leading to them dropping to third in the table. They did recover from that loss to beat Panaderia Pulido in Copa del Rey earlier this week but will need to step it up a notch when they take on the league leaders. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live football match online and on TV in India.

When is the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match will take place on Saturday, December 5 in India. Also Read - Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming German Bundesliga in India: When and Where to Watch BOR vs BAY Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV, TV Telecast on Sony Star Sports

What are the timings of the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match will start at 1:30 AM IST. Also Read - IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test Today, Day 1 Cricket Updates: Mayank Agarwal's Hundred Propels India to 221/4 vs New Zealand at STUMPS; Ajaz Patel Scalps Four-For

Where is the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match will be played at Anoeta Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match will be telecasted live on MTV in India.

Where can you live stream the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on Voot and JioTV.