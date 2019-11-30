Star Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has promised to build on his impressive show at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup 2019 where he defeated two higher-ranked opponents to make it to the main draw of the event.

The world No. 30 beat Simon Gauzy 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 before getting the better of Jonathan Gauzy 11-3, 12-10, 7-11, 16-14, 8-11, 11-8 on Friday.

On Saturday, Sathiyan was against former world champion Timo Boll of Germany, a match he went on to lose 11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 9-11, 8-11.

“The moment I realised how good I have played in my debut ITTF World Cup is when the entire Chinese crowd gave me a loud applause on leaving the match hall !!” Sathiyan posted on his official Facebook Page after the match.

He continued, “Put up a great fight but lost out to the legendary Timo Boll 1-4 in Last 16 !! It was a great learning experience & definitely one of the best performances in my career so far with two good back to back wins against higher ranked players !! More to come💪”

He thanked his personal coach and support staff apart from Sports Authority of India, Target Olympic Podium Scheme among others. “Thanks to my personal coach Raman sir & also masseur @amarjit__indian_table_tennis_ for helping me to bring out my best !! Thanks to SAI, TOPS, TTFI, ONGC, SDAT, Raman TTHPC, Butterfly, Gosports, Fast & Up, Baseline ventures for their constant support !! A big shoutout to all my fans & well wishers as your support has been truly incredible!!” he concluded.