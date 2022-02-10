Ahmedabad: Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who was the pick of the bowlers for India, returned with figures of 4 for 12 as India beat West Indies by 44 runs in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series. Krishna was instrumental in India’s victory as his twin blows in the first spell broke the backbone of West Indian batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Also Read - Ind vs WI: Not Rishabh Pant Opening; Dinesh Karthik Points Captain Rohit Sharma's Out-of-The-Box During 2nd ODI Move That Impressed Him

Talking about his spell, Krishna said, "It has been almost a year since I made my debut for India. I have been striving to get more consistent since then."

"I remember, when I started off, I used to get excited and had too many emotions running through," he added during the post-match press conference.

“But over time, we practised together as a team. We have had plans and we have been very clear on what we wanted to work on. And glad it paid off today,” the 25-year-old pacer said.

Rohit Sharma told the host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation that he had never seen a spell-like that in India for a long time now, adding that the lanky Karnataka pacer bowled with a lot of pace and kept it going as the others complimented him.

“That was something flattering for me because he (Rohit) has been playing cricket for lot of time. (Praise) Coming from him, I am very happy, the pacer said.

“Personally, like I said, I have been putting in yards and trying to do this for quite some time now, so I am glad it happened today,” he added.

“The pitch was more favourable for the bowlers. There was more purchase in the wicket. The lengths I was hitting on were very similar, but the extra help was aiding my bowling,” he elaborated.