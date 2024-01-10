Home

REASON Why BCCI Dropped Ishan Kishan From India’s T20 Squad For Afghanistan Series

Ishan Kishan wanted breaks on several occasions over the past two months and because he was denied it - he forcefully went on a break.

Delhi: Ishan Kishan went on a break midway through the South African series citing personal reasons. Back then, we thought it was mental fatigue that led to him taking the decision. Now, a report in the Indian Express suggests that he wanted breaks on several occasions over the past two months and because he was denied it – he forcefully went on a break. And the same report suggests that being the reason why he was dropped from the T20I series against Afghanistan. It is reported that Kishan wanted a break during the T20Is versus Australia just after the World Cup.

For the series against Afghanistan, Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked to keep wickets.

Aakash Chopra, former India cricketer-turned-pundit, asked some direct questions on social media with reagards to the absence of Iyer and Kishan, as well as the return of all-rounder Shivam Dube.

“Iyer was nominated as the Vice-Captain for the 5-match T20i series vs Australia. Was a part of the squad against SA too. Now, finds no place in the team vs Afghanistan. Dubey was in the squad vs Aus at home. Wasn’t picked for SA. Back in the team vs AFG. Also, where is Ishan Kishen? Any news on his availability?,” Chopra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

India’s Squad for 3 T20Is against Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

