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Reckless and foolish: David Warners lawyer admits former cricketer made a HUGE mistake in...

‘Reckless and foolish’: David Warner’s lawyer admits former cricketer made a HUGE mistake in…

Former Australian batter David Warner, who was known for his aggressive style of play, recently made the headlines for wrong reasons after being found in a drunken state while driving around in the su

David Warner batting for the Karachi Kings during a Pakistan Super League 2026 match (Source: X)

Former Australian batter David Warner, who was known for his aggressive style of play, recently made the headlines for wrong reasons after being found in a drunken state while driving around in the suburbs of Sydney. But as a good citizen, Warner has reportedly accepted his mistake with his lawyer Bobby Hill describing the incident as utterly foolish and reckless.

Highlights While Warner did not appear himself in the Waverley Local Court for his hearing, his lawyer confirmed that the 2-time ODI World Cup winner will not contest against the law

It was right after David Warner returned from the Pakistan Super League that he got involved in this drunk driving case. The former opening batter is facing a mid-level drink-driving charge for consuming more than double the legal limit of alcohol while driving a vehicle. A roadside breath test last month in Sydney’s eastern region saw Warner welcome unnecessary drama in his life.

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Court room documents have revealed that David Warner was driving a van when he was stopped for a routine breath test before being arrested and taken to a nearby police station. While Warner did not appear himself in the Waverley Local Court for his hearing, his lawyer confirmed that the 2-time ODI World Cup winner will not contest against the law.

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“So many of us make poor decisions. I think what’s important is accepting and being accountable for those poor decisions. He knows what he did was wrong. He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber.” – Warner’s lawyer Bobby Hill told the media outside Waverley Local Court.

His lawyer Bobby Hill also confirmed that Warner drank three glasses of wine at a friend’s apartment before making up his mind to get on his wheels and hit the road.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a tradesman, a doctor or one of the best opening batsmen in the world, that danger exists for every one of us.” – Hill added.

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Hill further stated that the former IPL winning captain is regretful of his actions and that he is willing to face the consequences like any other normal citizen.

“The cricket star is remorseful, which is why he will ask for leniency but expects to be punished as any other NSW citizen would be.” – Bobby Hill concluded.

Meanwhile, David Warner’s case has been adjourned until June 24.

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