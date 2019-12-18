Records keep following Virat Kohli and on Wednesday as the Indian captain walked out in the second one-day international against West Indies at Visakhapatnam, he became the eighth Indian in history to reach 400 international appearances.

Kohli, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, has so far represented India in 241 ODIs, 84 Tests and 75 T20Is. Other than the 30-year-old Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar (664), MS Dhoni (538), Rahul Dravid (509), Mohammad Azharuddin (433), Sourav Ganguly (424), Anil Kumble (403) and Yuvraj Singh (402) have played 400 or more international matches.

Overall, Kohli is the 33rd player to reach the milestone.

Tendulkar leads the list of making maximum international appearances. The Indian icon is closely followed by Sri Lankas Mahela Jayawardene (652), Kumar Sangakkara (594), Sanath Jayasuria (586) and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (560).

Meanwhile, in an otherwise odd situation, India are in must-win situation in the second ODI with the series on the line. The Caribbean boys took a 1-0 in the three-match series after registering a thumping eight-wicket win in Chennai.

Ahead of the clash, India pacer Deepak Chahar admitted that a below-par performance in the bowling and fielding department cost India the match in Chennai. Despite posting 287/8 on a slow track in the first game, India failed to defend the total as Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope slammed respective hundreds to guide Windies to a comfortable win with 13 balls to spare.

Cuttack will host the third and final ODI on December 22 (Sunday).