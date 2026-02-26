Home

Record-breaking India keep hopes of qualifying for T20 World Cup 2026 semis alive after Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya blitz

Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma's explosive knock powered India to secure a commanding 72-run win over Zimbabwe at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav's side secure commanding 72-run win over Zimbabwe. (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: The Men in Blue showcased an impressive all-round performance to crush Zimbabwe by 72 runs in their must-win Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The victory, built on a record-breaking batting display and disciplined bowling, kept India’s semifinal hopes alive before they face West Indies in a high-stake game on March 1.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Zimbabwe’s bowlers were put under immediate pressure by India’s aggressive top order. Opener Abhishek Sharma, who had struggled in the tournament with three successive ducks earlier, made a strong comeback with a blazing 55 off just 30 balls, laced with 4 fours, 4 sixes. His explosive innings provided the early momentum, as he shared a 48-run opening stand with Sanju Samson (24).

Abhishek smashed towering sixes off pacers like Richard Ngarava and Tinotenda Maposa, which helped India race to 80/1 in the Powerplay. After Samson’s departure, Ishan Kishan (38 off 24) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 13) maintained the tempo with crucial contributions, pushing the score past 150. However, the real fireworks came in the death overs, thanks to Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma

