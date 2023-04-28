Home

Record Number Of Advertisers On Digital For IPL; 42% Drop In TV Advertiser

According to the latest BARC data, the number of advertisers on TV has fallen by 42% in the first 29 matches of this season.

New Delhi: Digital has been witnessing a significant increase in the number of advertisers and sponsors for the ongoing season of IPL. As per reports, digital has 26 streaming sponsors now, as compared to TV’s 13, marking the highest number of sponsors for any sporting event in the country across media.

According to the latest BARC data, the number of advertisers on TV has fallen by 42% in the first 29 matches of this season. The data shows that this year IPL has only attracted 47 advertisers on TV so far. This number was 81 in the last season.

The reduced advertiser interest is also evident in the number of brands and categories that advertised on TV during this season.

According to the BARC report, only 37 categories have advertised on TV this season, resulting in 35% drop in categories advertising on TV this year. Last year, 57 categories had advertised on TV until first 19 matches.

Consequently, the number of brands advertising on TV has tumbled as only 86 brands joined this year. In 2022, IPL witnessed 136 brands advertising on TV, which dropped by 36% this year. Brands such as CRED, PayTm, Swiggy, Acko, Byjus who betted big on TV until last year, are missing this season.

(With Agency Inputs)

