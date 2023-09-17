‘Recorded Whole Call With Kohli’: Riyan Parag Reveals How Virat Plays ‘Virat’ Role In His Career

Home

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag lavished huge praise on former India captain Virat Kohli ahead of the Asia Cup. Parag who made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2019. He has scored 600 runs in 54 matches, including two half-centuries. He has also scalped 10 wickets.

Parag often talks with Kohli as earlier he revealed how taking advice from the modern-day great helped him to play an unforgettable knock in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

RR all-rounder also revealed that he recorded the whole call of their last conversation and also said that he didn’t want to disturb him.

“Virat Kohli is the biggest name in my phone contact, I recorded the whole call when we talked last time as I don’t want to disturb him, whenever I feel I need any advice I talk with him” said Parag on [Clueless HARPAL youtube channel.

