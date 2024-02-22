Home

Records Rohit Sharma Can Achieve In 4th Test Match Against England

New Delhi: India will lock horns against England for the fourth Test match which is scheduled to be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Hosts India are currently leading by 2-1 in the five-Test match series and India captain Rohit Sharma was looking in great touch during the 1st Day of the third Test match as he scored 131 runs which helped India to score a mammoth of 445 runs in the first innings. Now while playing in the fourth Test match here are the list of records the Indian captain can break in Ranchi.

On the other hand, England Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced their playing eleven for the fourth Test match against India in Ranchi with Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir coming into the side for the Three Lions.

600 International Sixes

Rohit Sharma just needs seven sixes away from smashing 600 international sixes, he has slammed 593 sixes across all three formats so far. Rohit will secure the record of being the first batsman to accomplish 600 sixes in international cricket. The senior opener has so far hit 80, 323, and 190 sixes in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, respectively.

2500 runs in Asian Continent

Rohit Sharma has so far scored 2,450 runs from 31 matches in Asian continent and he just need fifty runs to become the 16th Indian cricketer to surpass 2,500 Test runs in Asia.

4000 Test Runs

Rohit Sharma just needs 23 runs to complete his 4,000 Test runs. He will be the 17th Indian cricketer to achieve this milestone.

1000 Test runs against England

Rohit Sharma just needs 13 runs to score 1000 runs against England. He will be the 16th Indian cricketer to complete 1,000 Test runs against England. He has registered three centuries and three half-centuries against Three Lions in the longest format of the game.

England Playing XI against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

