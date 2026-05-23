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Red and Pink ball to be used in the same Test match? On-field Umpires to have Hawkeye access? ICC set to make THESE major changes

Red and Pink ball to be used in the same Test match? On-field Umpires to have Hawkeye access? ICC set to make THESE major changes

The most significant change that could come into implementation is the use of different colored match balls in Test cricket as we might see teams changing the red-ball to pink-ball across the 5-day game

South Africa’s Kyle Verreynne plays a shot on Day 2 of the first Test match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Photo credit: IANS)

In a massive development, it is being reported that the International Cricket Committee is all set to make some major changes to some Cricket rules, which will come into effect from October 1. The changes, which will also be discussed in the ICC board meeting on May 30, includes the possibility of playing with different colored balls in the same match, most probably in the longest format of the game.

Among the changes that will be discussed soon is the time reduction during innings break as well as allowing head coaches to enter the field of play in the 50-over format. As per the current rules, only substitute fielders are allowed to come inside the ground, that too, in proper cricket attire.

Also Read: SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Virat Kohli ignored Travis Head and denied to shake hands after Hyderabad’s massive win?

However, in the near future, we could see head coaches entering the FOP during drinks breaks and discuss tactics with the players. In the shortest format of the game, this is a usual norm and soon it could be implemented in ODIs.

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It is unclear whether the head coach will have to wear the team jersey or not but the possibility remains high.

Another change that will be discussed is the time reduction of innings break from 20 minutes to only 15, just like it happens in Football during half-time. This will be implemented only in the T20 format not in ODIs.

On-field Umpires to have access to hawk-eye technology

According to the same report, on-field Umpires could now be given access to Hawkeye data technology in order to keep a check and prevent illegal bowling actions. As of now, the TV or 3rd Umpire informs about such instances but that could be changing soon as well.

Lastly, the most significant change that could come into implementation is the use of different colored match balls in Test cricket. In simple terms, we might see teams changing the red-ball to pink-ball across the 5-day game – something that will decided mutually by both the teams before the start of play.

Also Read: SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Virat Kohli ignored Travis Head and denied to shake hands after Hyderabad’s massive win?

In case of weather interruptions, the pink-ball, which is only used in day/night Test matches, could be used under lights, meaning there is a major possibility of changes in rules in the longest format.

These changes have already been talked about in a recent meeting of the ICC Chief Executives Committee (CEC) which was also attended by former India captain Sourav Ganguly who currently serves as the head of cricket committee in the apex world governing body.

As mentioned above, these changes will once again be discussed in the annual board meeting on May 30 in Ahmedabad and implemented from October 1.

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