Red Bull driver Max Verstappen registered a thumping victory in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix at the YAS Marina Circuit on Sunday. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas finished second as he lost the race to Verstappen by 16 seconds.

Lewis Hamilton, who recently recovered from COVID-19, finished third in the race. Hamilton was the third F1 driver to test positive for novel coronavirus this season, following Sergio Perez at Silverstone and Lance Stroll in Germany. Verstappen's teammate Alex Albon gave a late challenge to Hamilton for third place but in the end settled for fourth, thus managing a strong finish to the season and making a case for himself to retain his Red Bull seat in 2021.

Hamilton said he his happy how the weekend went for him after recovering from COVID-19.

“Considering the past couple of weeks I’ve had, I’m generally happy with how the weekend went, maybe not as good as perhaps what we would have liked, but congratulations to Max,” Hamilton said.

Bottas talked highly of the Red Bull after finishing second in the race and he tried everything but couldn’t keep up with Max.

“Red Bull were too quick today. We thought our race pace would be identical. I was trying everything I could but I couldn’t keep up with [Max]. I feel like it was a solid race for me today” Bottas said after the race.

Max took to Twitter and expressed his happiness after winning the Abu Dhabi GP.

“P1, YES BOYS Flexed biceps A simply lovely race. This was the perfect way to end the 2020 championship. Thanks a lot, @redbullracing and @HondaRacingF1 , and of course all fans #AbuDhabiGP,” Max tweeted.

On the other hand, McLaren duo Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz finished P5 and P6 respectively. They may have thus sealed a third-place finish for McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship but that result could change based on the outcome of an investigation on Sainz for driving too slowly in the pit lane. Racing Point currently stand fourth and Renault are fifth.