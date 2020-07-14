Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Reading FC vs Middlesbrough FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Championship 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RED vs MIDD at Madejski Stadium: In the EFL Championship 2020 match on Monday evening, Reading will square off against Middlesbrough at the Madejski Stadium (July 14). Reading are currently on the 13th spot of the Championship table with 58 points to their name. They have managed to win 15 games out of the 43 played in the regular season. The hosts have so far played 11 draws 11 and lost 17. They won 1-0 against Charlton Athletic in their last league game.

On the other hand, Middlesbrough, are currently on the ninth spot of the league table with a total of 47 points to their name. They have managed to win a total of 11 games in the season so far (Draws 14, Losses 18). They lost 3-1 in their last league game against Bristol City. RED vs MIDD Championship match live telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of Championship will not be available online in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Championship match between Reading FC and Middlesbrough FC will start at 10.30 PM IST. Also Read - WZC vs SSD Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Watan Zalmi CC vs Seaside CC Match 9 in Kviberg at 9:30 PM IST Tuesday July 14

Venue: Madejski Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- D Stojanovic

Defenders- D Spence, D Fry, G Friend, R Shotton

Midfielders- J Swift (C), O Ejaria, A Rinomhota

Forwards- B Assombalonga, A Fletcher (VC), Y Meite

RED vs MIDD Predicted Playing XIs

Reading FC: Rafael Cabral Barbosa, Michael Morrison, Tom Mcintyre, Tyler Blackett, John Swift, Ovie Ejaria, Andy Rinomhota, Jordan Obita, Yakou Meite, George Puscas, Lucas Joao.

Middlesbrough FC: Dejan Stojanovic, Dael Fry, Djed Spence, Marvin Johnson, Paddy McNair, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson, Lewis Wing, Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Stephen Walker.

RED vs MIDD SQUADS

Reading FC: Rafael Cabral Barbosa, Sam Walker, Liam Moore, Michael Morrison, Tom Mcintyre, Tyler Blackett, Omar Richards, Andy Yiadom, Chris Gunter, Tennai Watson, Matt Miazga, Gabriel Osho, Jordan Obita, Felipe Araruna, Ryan East, John Swift, Ovie Ejaria, Andy Rinomhota, Charlie Adam, Jordan Holsgrove, Michael Olise, Modou Barrow, Ayub Timbe Masika, Garath McCleary, Pele, Sone Aluko, George Puscas, Lucas Joao, Sam Baldock, Yakou Meite, Marc McNulty, Sam Smith, Lucas Boye.

Middlesbrough FC: Dejan Stojanovic, Aynsley Pears, Tomas Mejias, Anfernee Dijksteel, Djed Spence, Marc Bola, Marvin Johnson, Dael Fry, George Friend, Ryan Shotton, Hayden Coulson, Harold Moukoudi, Marcus Browne, Marcus Tavernier, Lewis Wing, George Saville, Adam Clayton, Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, Patrick Roberts, Ravel Morrison, Stephen Walker, Britt Assombalonga, Lukas Nmecha, Ashley Fletcher, Rudy Gestede.

