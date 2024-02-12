Home

Reece Topley To Miss IPL 2024? RCB Bowler Out Of PSL Season 9 Due To Injury

England Cricket Board has denied to give Reece Topley NOC as cautious measure after the pacer reportedly suffered a niggle.

Reece Topley (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star English pacer is likely to miss the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 as after an injury, the England Cricket Board turned down his request of receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC). As per reports, ECB took this step as a measure of cautiousness as the bowler is battling against niggle.

Topley was set to join Multan Sultans and was gonna be a crucial part of their bowling attack. He recently competed in the SA20 League 2024, where he represented the Keshav Maharaj-led Durban Super Giants. He took 12 wickets in 10 matches and even picked one wicket in the final against Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Easter Cape, which his side eventually lost.

This could be reason to worry for the renowned Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they retained the English pacer for the upcoming edition of IPL 2024 and if the pacer is unable to recover from this, he can miss out on the league once again.

He was ruled out last year as well after suffering a shoulder injury during an IPL 2023 match. He later on missed the opportunity to represent the England cricket team in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

RCB made strategic acquisitions to successfully achieve optimal team balance at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction in Dubai. West Indian aggressive paceman Alzarri Joseph (Rs 11.50 Cr) became the first buy for RCB at the auction. The 27-year-old holds the record for the best-ever bowling figures in the IPL of 6-12 and can be a quality option in death overs.

RCB further added more speed to their attack by picking up New Zealand’s fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (Rs 2 Cr) and England’s Tom Curran (Rs 1.50 Cr). The franchise also added Indian left-arm pacer Yash Dayal (Rs 5 Cr) and spin all-rounder Swapnil Singh (Rs 20 lacs) to ensure variation in the bowling attack. They bought talented young wicketkeeper Saurav Chauhan (Rs 20 lacs) from Gujarat to complete a 25-member squad.

Multan Sultans’ Squad For PSL 2024: Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khusdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, David Willey, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, Ihsanullah, Faisal Akram

