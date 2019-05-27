A dramatic turn of events took place during the match between hosts Harkemase Boys and HSV Hoek in Netherlands’ top amateur league – Derde Divisie. Harkemase, who beat Hoek 4-2 conceded a ‘bizarre’ goal which wasn’t scored by the other team, nor was it even an own goal. During the 66th minute of the match, Hoek player Rik Impens fired the ball in across Harkemase Boys’ goal but it bounced straight off the post before incredibly hitting the referee, Maurice Paahuis, and ricocheting into the net.

Expressing their disbelief – Harkemase Boys, a Frisian amateur football club tweeted the video of the bizarre goal, saying: “Never experienced this”. Interestingly, the referee signalled it as a goal much to the dismay of Harkemase players.

WATCH HERE:

Nog nooit meegemaakt dit pic.twitter.com/sGyixN0gFb — Harkemase Boys (@HarkemaseBoys) May 25, 2019



Unfortunately for the Harkemase Boys, the referee made the correct call. FIFA considers referees to be part of the field of play, so balls that touch them are still in play.

The official wording from FIFA is: “If, when the ball is in play, it touches the referee … play continues because the referee and the assistant referees are part of the match.”

However, the ‘odd goal’ turned out to have no impact on the full-time result as Harkemase Boys registered an emphatic 4-2 win over Hoek to finish their season on a high.

The Dutch ‘Derde Divisie’ is three leagues below the elite Eredivisie in the Netherlands, with Harkemase Boys lying sixth in the table, two places below Hoek with one round of the season to play.